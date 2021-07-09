Cancel
College Sports

Hilltoppers had finest hour 50 years ago

By JIM PICKENS Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
I didn’t want to let too much more time slip away in 2021 before addressing the 50th anniversary of Western Kentucky University’s one and only trip to the men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The school year was 1970-71 and the Hilltoppers — led by 7-foot first-team All-American Jim McDaniels — were positioned to make a serious run at the national championship.

The Tops didn’t win it all, but they came close; and WKU might have gone the distance were it not for a November knee injury to stellar swingman Jerome Perry, who required season-ending surgery.

Nonetheless, Western soldiered on with an excellent team, featuring five African-American starters — McDaniels, guards Jim Rose and Rex Bailey, along with forwards Clarence Glover and Jerry Dunn. Four of the five starters were from a 35-mile radius of Bowling Green — McDaniels (Scottsville), Bailey and Dunn (Glasgow), and Glover (Horse Cave). Rose, the outlier, was a native of Hazard.

The all-Kentucky lineup fueled unprecedented interest and enthusiasm on campus and throughout southcentral Kentucky. Bowling Green’s population was around 37,000 at the time (it now over 70,000), but the Hilltoppers drew an average of 12,173 fans per home game that season — the all-time record.

Little wonder.

Coach John Oldham’s team was highly skilled, highly motivated, and extraordinarily exciting — fastbreak basketball at its finest for that era, and the team’s daunting pressure defense flummoxed most foes throughout the season.

Several regular season games stand out:

On Dec. 23, in a matchup of Top 10 teams and All-Americans — McDaniels and Artis Gilmore — Western gained revenge on Jacksonville for a first-round loss suffered n the 1970 NCAA Tournament by defeating the Dolphins 97-84 before a sold-out crowd of 17,492 in Louisville’s Freedom Hall. McDaniels, known as “Big Mac,” was never better — making 20-of-29 floor shots and scoring with 46 points.

After Christmas, WKU played in the ECAC Holiday Festival in New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Hilltoppers easily disposed of St. Peter’s and No. 19 St. John’s before losing a riveting 86-84 decision to No. 2 South Carolina in the championship game. Trailing by six with 13 seconds to play, WKU made three steals and three baskets — only McDaniels’ basket (that would have forced overtime) came just after the horn.

On Jan. 23, the Hilltoppers — ranked 7th nationally — dropped a 73-71 decision to Murray State in a jam-packed, ear-splitting Racer Arena — a victory that remains one of most significant in Murray State history a half century later, and an upset that set the stage for the largest crowd in the history of E.A. Diddle Arena.

On Feb. 27, 14,277 crammed into Diddle to see the rematch with the Racers. Western won 73-59 to seal the Ohio Valley Conference title. The highlight was a first-half dunk (a shot the NCAA outlawed following the 1966-67 season because of Lew Alcindor’s dominance) by McDaniels that sent fans into a deafening frenzy.

On March 1, WKU played its regular-season finale at Austin Peay, which was saying farewell to its retiring coach, George Fisher. Oldham chose to start McDaniels and four reserves, and the result was shocking — a 94-92 Governors victory; the biggest upset of the college basketball season. But it turned out to be a (perhaps inadvertently) genius move by Oldham.

In the first round of the NCAAs at South Bend, Ind., WKU was once again paired against Jacksonville. The Dolphins were out for revenge this time, and it appeared they would get it — leading by 18 late in the first half. But Western stormed back to tie the game, and Glover — appearing to be tying his shoe lace near the basket— popped up and received a perfect cross-court pass from Gary Sundmacker to score the winning basket.

That thrilling victory set up WKU’s first-ever meeting Kentucky, and McDaniels warned that the Hilltoppers had been waiting 32 years for a shot at the Wildcats. UK coach Adolph Rupp, meanwhile, was not alarmed, suggesting that any team losing to Austin Peay wasn’t worth losing sleep over.

All that changed on the night of March 18 at the Mideast Regional in Athens, Ga., where No. 7 WKU dominated No.. 8 Kentucky from start to finish, 107-83, behind McDaniels’ 35 points. The overmatched Wildcats were never in it; the result being UK’s worst-ever NCAA Tournament defeat.

What followed was a scintillating 81-78 overtime conquest of No. 10 Ohio State, which punched the Hilltoppers’ ticket to the Final Four.

At the Houston Astrodome, WKU had multiple chances to put away Villanova in the national semifinals, but couldn’t do it — the result being a crushing 92-89 double-overtime defeat, For many Western fans, it remains the program’s most heartbreaking defeat. A 77-75 win over No. 4 Kansas in the third-place game was of little consolation.

Alas, both Villanova (Howard Porter) and Western (McDaniels) had their second- and third-place finishes subsequently vacated by the NCAA when it was discovered that their All-Americans had signed with agents prior to their senior season.

Nonetheless, the 1970-71 Hilltoppers became the greatest team in program history, and, 50 years later, they remain so.

Owensboro, KY
