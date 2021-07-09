Cancel
Brewers top Reds to boost Central lead

By The Associated Press
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Avisaíl García hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 5-3 Thursday night, boosting their NL Central lead to seven games over the Reds. The matchup marked the first of seven straight games between the top two teams in the division...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

