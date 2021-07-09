Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

FAA awards $845m to increase safety and build more accessible airports

By Editorial Guidelines
securitymagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded more than $845 million in grants for projects that will increase safety, mitigate environmental impacts, increase accessibility, and expand capacity at airports across the United States. The funding from the fourth round of FY 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will pay for projects at 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

www.securitymagazine.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Runway Lighting#Infrastructure#Americans#American Rescue Plan Act#Savannah International#Thief River#Tucson International#Pella Municipal#Runway 6 24#Taxiway G#Monroe Regional#Leed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
FAA
Related
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

FAA gives $2.3 million in Airport Improvement grants to North Dakota, $500,000 to Williston Basin International Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a total of $845 million in Airport Improvement Program grants across the country, including $2.3 million in grants to seven airports in North Dakota. Of those funds, Williston Basin International Airport received $510,840 towards updating XWA’s airport master plan. “An up-to-date airport master plan...
LifestyleMid-Hudson News Network

FAA announces Airport Improvement Grants to area facilities

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded two Hudson Valley area airports funding under its Airport Improvement Program. “We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We wat our airports to be better than ever – accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Technologyccac.edu

CCAC is one of 16 organizations selected to administer FAA recreational drone safety test

PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills Center has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to administer The Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). The online test was developed to provide recreational drone flyers with aeronautical safety knowledge and an overview of the rules for operating drones in the National Airspace System. After passing the test, recreational drone flyers will be issued a completion certificate, which they are required to show if asked by FAA or law enforcement personnel.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

FAA Safety Reporting Changes After The MAX

Changes to how the FAA oversees manufacturers and certification projects are underway, and the agency has rolled out a new internal safety reporting program—initiatives linked to lessons learned from two fatal Boeing 737 MAX accidents in 2018 and 2019 that led to a global grounding and several... FAA Safety Reporting...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

FAA Awards $530K Grant to Fix Runway at Regional Airport

WARREN, Ohio – The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the Western Reserve Port Authority a $530,000 grant for runway repair and maintenance at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. The grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan, will provide for pavement surface and joint repair as well as maintenance for over 15,000 feet of...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Airport working to qualify for improvement award

CLOVIS — The Clovis Regional Airport is working with the city and Cannon Air Force Base to qualify for an annual $1 million Federal Aviation Administration award to make improvements to the airport. Chairman T.J. Curtis said at Tuesday’s Civil Aviation meeting, covered virtually by The News, that official business...
LifestyleFOX 28 Spokane

Glacier Park International Airport adapts to increased flights

KALISPELL, Mont. – While travel numbers are up across the state, one western Montana airport is seeing exceptional growth. Just this year, Glacier Park International Airport has added nine new routes as well as service from three new airlines. Airport Director Rob Ratkowski called this growth remarkable. Having just one...
Cambridge, OHYour Radio Place

Cambridge Municipal Airport Awarded Grant

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Municipal Airport was awarded a grant for repairs. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced the grant award on Tuesday, in the amount of $202,000, to fund the design phase and rehabilitation of a section of the existing main apron and existing taxi lane at the Cambridge Area Regional Airport.
Iowa Falls, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

FAA-funded runway, taxiway projects target airport safety

Two grants, paid in full by the Federal Aviation Administration for $6 million, are allowing the Iowa Falls Municipal Airport to begin extending the airport’s taxiway and renovating its runways. The construction taking place this summer will enhance both the safety and quality of the airport, say the facility’s proponents....
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

FAA grounds company of downed cargo plane, citing shady safety practices

The Honolulu-based airline, Transair, was ordered Thursday to cease operations until the company complies with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. In a statement released by early Friday morning, the FAA states an investigation was opened last fall on the maintenance and safety practices of Rhoades Aviation, the company that operates the cargo airline.
Galion, OHGalion Inquirer

Galion Airport receives $1.3M FAA grant

GALION — The Galion Municipal Airport is receiving about $1.3 million in federal funding to pay for a runway rehabilitation project. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its list of 2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant recipients on July 1. According to the FAA website, Galion Municipal Airport will receive $1,355,555 to pay for the planned runway rehabilitation project on Runway 5/23 that was approved earlier this year by Galion City Council.
TechnologyDRONELIFE

Steve Rhode’s Public Safety Column: Do the FAA Rules Even Matter?

In this Drone Public Safety Column: do the FAA rules even matter? The complex environment of enforcement. The following is one of a biweekly serieson public safety drone issues by Steve Rhode, Chief Pilot with the Wake Forest Fire Department and the North Carolina Public Safety Drone Academy, and founder of Public Safety Flight, a website dedicated to information about the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UAVs, aircraft, and drones in public safety. (Not to be contrued as legal advice: please see details at the FAA government site. Opinions are the author’s.)
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

SLO airport expands COVID-19 testing access

— The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) has expanded access to its onsite COVID-19 testing facility to include the general public. The entire community, as well as arriving and departing airline passengers, are now eligible for the no-cost COVID-19 testing program. While Americans continue to get vaccinated against...

Comments / 1

Community Policy