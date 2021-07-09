FAA awards $845m to increase safety and build more accessible airports
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded more than $845 million in grants for projects that will increase safety, mitigate environmental impacts, increase accessibility, and expand capacity at airports across the United States. The funding from the fourth round of FY 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will pay for projects at 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.www.securitymagazine.com
