Law Of Attraction Makes Me Feel How White People Must Feel Every Day

Yes, we all have our own subjective reality. Are you able to validate someone else’s, even if you don’t agree with them? If you’ve ever had someone dismiss or belittle your feelings, you know how invalidating that can be. You just poured your heart out, and there she is saying: “It could be worse.” Well, you know it could be a lot better, too. The truth is that if you find yourself the victim of other people’s bitterness or smallness, remember: Things could be worse. You could be them. But please do not say those words to someone suffering greatly. Offer empathy and compassion. Perspective and enlightenment will come in time.