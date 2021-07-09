Law Of Attraction Makes Me Feel How White People Must Feel Every Day
The following extract comes from Candice Brathwaite's highly anticipated second book, Sista Sister, a compilation of essays about all the things Candice wishes someone had talked to her about when she was a young Black girl growing up in London. From family and money to Black hair and fashion, as well as colourism and relationships between people of different races, it's a fascinating read that will launch some much-needed conversations. This particular extract explores her discovery and implementation of the law of attraction, a philosophy suggesting that positive thoughts bring positive results into a person's life, while negative thoughts bring negative outcomes.www.refinery29.com
