What Is Falafel?
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. You may recognize falafel from the menu of your favorite Mediterranean or Middle Eastern restaurant, where the fried balls or patties are served on mezze platters or stuffed into pita. If you’ve sampled falafel, you know that when it’s done right, the texture is crispy outside and tender inside, with an earthy, herbaceous flavor profile. But what exactly is falafel? We’re here to answer all your falafel-related questions.www.foodnetwork.com
Comments / 0