Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What Is Falafel?

By Food Network Kitchen
Food Network
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. You may recognize falafel from the menu of your favorite Mediterranean or Middle Eastern restaurant, where the fried balls or patties are served on mezze platters or stuffed into pita. If you’ve sampled falafel, you know that when it’s done right, the texture is crispy outside and tender inside, with an earthy, herbaceous flavor profile. But what exactly is falafel? We’re here to answer all your falafel-related questions.

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vitamins#Food Processor#Street Food#Food Drink#Food Network#This Pea Mint Falafel#Make Falafel Falafel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Syria
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
Related
RecipesPosted by
The US Sun

What are sweetbreads?

CHANCES are you've heard them mentioned on shows such as MasterChef. But if you've ever been confused as to what sweetbreads actually are, here's the lowdown. Sweetbreads are offal - offal is organ meat and sweetbreads come from the thymus gland and pancreas. They are most commonly from veal or...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Dessert)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

BACON ZUCCHINI PIE

This delicious bacon zucchini pie is a wonderful way to enjoy zucchini. This could be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It’s so easy to make and reheats well, too. This will quickly become one of our favorite summer recipes. If you love this dish, you will also love our Garden Vegetable Pie.
Food & DrinksFood Network

What Is Kung Pao Chicken

Everything you’ve always wanted to know about the Chinese-American dish. Clarissa Wei is a freelance journalist based in Taipei. Kung pao chicken is Chinese-style stir-fried chicken cubes with dried chili peppers. It’s a Sichuanese staple that was brought over to America and reinvented for local flavors and tastes. The Sichuanese version is a tad more complex, seasoned with Chinese peppercorns and a large heap of dried chili peppers. The American rendition stays true to most of the original ingredients, but the flavor profile is significantly sweeter and will sometimes include bell peppers.
Recipesi am baker

Blueberry Pie {No Bake}

Blueberry Pie {No Bake} is an easy-to-make, refreshing pie made with fresh blueberries over a graham cracker crust topped with whipped topping. Try my Blueberry Lemon Heaven Dessert for another no-bake blueberry dessert. No-Bake Blueberry Pie. There is something glorious about a no-bake dessert, especially in the summertime. This blueberry...
Food & DrinksFood Network

What Is Yeast?

Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Yeast is a single-celled living organism that’s essential in bread baking and beer and wine making. When it eats its two favorite foods – sugar and starch – they are transformed through fermentation into carbon dioxide and alcohol. Carbon dioxide causes breads to rise (hi, fluffy cinnamon rolls) and alcohol - well, that’s pretty self-explanatory (hello, cold glass of rose on a summer night). Yeast’s scientific name is Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, which quite literally means “sugar-eating fungus.” Read on to learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about everyone’s favorite, very small, very alive, and VERY important, sugar-eating ingredient.
RecipesFood Network

The One Condiment I Cook All Summer Long

Upgrade everything from burgers to pizza without breaking a sweat. Growing up, I knew summer was here when my dad came home with a big case of flank steaks that he would stash in the freezer. Once a week, he would grill the steaks with a baked potato and veggies, but, to be honest, the caramelized onions that my mom cooked were always the highlight of the meal. In fact, she would portion them out when she served them to stop my brother and I from hogging them all, which I was definitely capable of doing.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Veg Out: Copper Branch — Unity Falafel Wrap

It’s unusual for the Scene to highlight the local outpost of a restaurant chain, but Copper Branch is an unusual case. The Nashville location of what claims to be the world’s largest plant-based restaurant chain opened downtown earlier this year. The entire menu, from breakfast to dinner, is vegan, so if you are eschewing meat — either on occasion or 24/7 — this is the place to get quick, filling, not-at-all-boring eats downtown.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Sticky Sweet Char Siu Tofu

This sweet-and-tangy tofu from the Vegan Asian: A Cookbook is delicious served with steamed rice, thin rice noodles, or stuffed inside steamed buns. 1 (16-ounce) package extra-firm tofu, pressed, drained, and sliced into 1-inch thick slabs. Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish. Chopped scallions, for garnish. What you do:. In a...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Mushroom “Carnitas” Tacos

Like many great dishes, these carnitas are the result of a happy accident. You see, I bought enoki mushrooms on a whim but failed to use them in their prime. Before I knew it, they were starting to cross over to the sad, mushy side, so I did what any tired cook would do: Sauté them. The stringy ‘shrooms turned out crispy, golden-brown, and pleasantly greasy. I piled them into charred corn tortillas with guacamole, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime, and after the first surprisingly delicious bite I thought, “Did I just make vegan carnitas?”
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel cake is a classic fair food that is decadent and fun to eat. But, it can also be pretty messy to make on your own. These fries are super crispy and easy to pick up and eat. They’re lighter than fried dough and are made with a batter instead of a dough.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Excellent Eggless Egg Dishes

You might know by now that substituting an egg in vegan baking is no real big deal. Flax, chia, mashed bananas and apple sauce amongst other things will do just the job to ensure you have a perfectly turned out cake or cookie. However, what if the ‘egg’ is actually...
RecipesOne Green Planet

From Moroccan Cranachan to Garlic Smashed Potatoes: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include Moroccan Cranachan and Garlic Smashed Potatoes so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Creamed Feta Garlic Herb Butter Salmon.

Keeping things super quick and very delicious with this Creamed Feta Garlic Herb Butter Salmon. This one skillet salmon is for those nights when you’re craving something fancy, but need to keep things quick and easy too. It’s all made in one skillet with heart healthy salmon, shallots, garlic, lots of herbs, creamy feta cheese, and summer zucchini. Not only is this salmon easy and delicious, but it comes together in less than 30 minutes.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe

When most people hear the word "salad," the first thing that comes to mind is a combination of fresh vegetables tossed together and mixed with oil, vinaigrette, or dressing. Understandable, of course, but we shouldn't overlook those nutritious, refreshing salads made entirely of fruit. And thanks to recipe developer Susan Olayinka, you now can have a creamy version of this classic dish.
Recipeshummusapien.com

Healthy Southwestern Pasta Salad

Flavorful and filling Healthy Southwestern Pasta Salad with bright veggies and a creamy spiced tahini sauce! Vegan, gluten free, and done in under 30 minutes. This post is sponsored by Barilla. Oh just popping in to make your week seventeen times more delectable with today's splendid Southwestern Pasta Salad recipe!
Recipesthewatchdogonline.com

College Cooking: Avocado Salad

Avocados are a heartfelt and simply delicious superfood. They are full of vitamin C and vitamin E as well as omega-3, magnesium and potassium. Avocados can help with weight loss or maintenance of weight and they taste amazing in almost every dish. These three simple salads use avocados as the...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Air Fryer Avocado Fries Recipe

French fries are an absolutely delightful food when it comes to taste, but they're not so much of a delight when you think about the health implications. After all, those delicious fries are essentially pure starch that has been deep-fried in oil that's not exactly heart healthy. Sure, your taste buds will thank you, but your heart and arteries probably won't. So how about a snack or side that's a decidedly healthier choice but with a very similar crunch? Sound good? Great, because these air fryer avocado fries taste awesome, too, thanks to this recipe from chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy