What Is Yeast?
Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Yeast is a single-celled living organism that’s essential in bread baking and beer and wine making. When it eats its two favorite foods – sugar and starch – they are transformed through fermentation into carbon dioxide and alcohol. Carbon dioxide causes breads to rise (hi, fluffy cinnamon rolls) and alcohol - well, that’s pretty self-explanatory (hello, cold glass of rose on a summer night). Yeast’s scientific name is Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, which quite literally means “sugar-eating fungus.” Read on to learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about everyone’s favorite, very small, very alive, and VERY important, sugar-eating ingredient.www.foodnetwork.com
