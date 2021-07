The Lions Bark Park project in Park Falls is bounding ahead with a fund drive to raise the funds necessary to put up fencing this fall. The dog park area has recently been prepared by clearing out brush and debris. After some further grading and seeding, it will be ready to be enclosed by a five-foot fence. Two areas will be defined, one area for small dogs and the remaining area for larger dogs. Some areas are planned to remain in a semi-natural state, with trails through rocks and longer grass.