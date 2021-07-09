Kenterra course is ‘American dream’

Just south of DuBois, in Clearfield County, a nine-hole golf course sits on picturesque farmland. Kenterra Golf Course, which opened to the public in 2004, was built by the Kennis family and is operated today by Greg and Terry Kennis, along with their son, Greg. The course was built on the 300-acre Kennis farm that is still in operation today. Getting to know the farm’s history reveals an interesting story that is truly “American” in every sense of the word.