Olympics-Thai golfer Jazz out to make a splash in Tokyo

Lebanon city swim coach Chad Coleman and swimmer Caleb Whittington are hoping to grow the sport here in town through a local city team. “Swimming is an amazing sport that is so different from anything else offered,” said Coleman. “This sport, like others, allows a child to practice and then compete against their own times. A kid can focus on getting better and improving their own time versus keeping up with faster or better athletes. “However, the elite swimmers can focus on the same, but also compete with others. Youth swimming has been missing in Lebanon for a few years now, and we have been so excited to get it going again.” According to Coleman, who has coached summer youth teams for 11 years and was a coach on the Kickapoo High School State runner-up swim team in 2009, more than 40 youth signed up to be part of the inaugural city team and varies with kids ages 5-18 years old. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.