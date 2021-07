Flooding washed away a road in Mercer County and caused a basement to fill with water in Youngstown. The rain continued Saturday, causing flooding throughout the Valley. In Mercer County, heavy rain washed away a road in Delaware Township. The missing road and culvert are at the intersection of East Crestview Drive and Hamburg Road. Officials say the road is expected to be closed all of next week while crews assess the damage. Drivers in the area may have to take a short detour.