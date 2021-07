Next week's Open Championship is not the only tournament that has been on a nearly two-year hiatus. This week's John Deere Classic has not been contested since Dylan Frittelli won it back in 2019. While that may not seem like the biggest loss in the world of professional golf, it's still a massive deal to the community of Silvis, Illinois, and the charities that benefit from this event being played (which have received over $100 million since its inception).