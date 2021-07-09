Cancel
Religion

Spiritual notes

 11 days ago

Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11. The church and festival grounds are located at 143 Church Drive, just off of Munster Road, Route 164, Portage Township. Live bands will perform throughout the day. Those attending are urged...

Cakes
Society
Religion
Community Notes

COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website at...
'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Discover the spiritual path in Lincoln, Nebraska

Ranked as one of the best cities to live in America, Lincoln, Nebraska boasts many things charming and wonderful. Rich in history along with arts and culture, this capital city also affords numerous shopping, dining and recreational options. Especially appealing in Lincoln are its several churches and places of worship that are rooted in tradition. Lincoln is a place where you can discover the joy of spirituality with your religious group.
Church notes

Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host classic vehicles and serve root beer floats from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. Registration isn’t required for those who want to bring a vehicle to show. Vehicles can arrive at 1:45 p.m. Zion United...
Are you thankful for spiritual freedom?

Don’t you know there are just certain times of year when preachers have clichés ready for their Sunday sermons? Those special times of year, like certain holidays, seem like they are just made for a good old-fashioned cliché. The Fourth of July, which we celebrated this past weekend, is one...
Note of Appreciation

Recently the Garden Club of Cumberland sponsored a very successful garden tour. We owe a huge thank you to many, many people for helping. To the garden owners who were gracious and willing to open their yards and gardens so that our guests could enjoy the beautiful landscaping, flowers, garden ideas and garden statuary, we owe a huge thank you. Garden owners Tammy and LeAnn Alter, Frank Asher, Brian Grim, Charlie and Rita Howell, Dan and Janet Muir, Dave and Dorothy Simpson and Don and Carol Smith worked and planned for months in preparation of the tour.
TAKE NOTE

The Marshall United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to a castle adventure – the Quest for the King’s Armor at Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School. This event includes new music, science, crafts, recreation, snacks, and Bible stories that will help children experience God’s amazing strength. The VBS will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12-16. For information call Kristi at 937-466-2882.
Faith Notes

Send your faith note item to chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com for publication. Submission deadline for current week publication is 9 a.m. Friday. Given the current COVID-19 crisis, times and dates are subject to change; contact the facility for the most current information. Appalachian Church. Appalachian Church invites all to join each Sunday at...
A Prayer for When You Feel Disappointment

“No unbelief made him waver concerning the promise of God, but he grew strong in his faith as he gave glory to God, fully convinced that God was able to do what he had promised.” – Romans 4:20-21 I prayed for God’s will to be done, but I was positive...
Danville embraces New Age spiritualism

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville may be the City of Churches, but a growing community of New Age spiritualists is quietly choosing meditation over prayer, and crystals over communion. A paradigm shift. When 23-year-old Briana Pierce was a teenager at Chatham High School, she had to travel to Greensboro to visit...
Spiritual Growth Begins With A Decision

“God wants us to grow up, to know the whole truth and tell it in love—like Christ in everything." Ephesians 4:15 (The Message) God wants you to grow up. The Bible says, “We are not meant to remain as children” (Ephesians 4:14 PHILLIPS). Your heavenly Father’s goal for you is to mature and develop the characteristics of Jesus Christ, living a life of love and humble service.
RELIGION: Heaven: our eternal home, part 2

Last week we discussed the different heavens: the atmosphere, celestial heaven, and paradise or the intermediate heaven where God resides and where believers reside before receiving their resurrected bodies at the rapture. The term “intermediate” is used to distinguish from the eternal state which is the new heaven and the new earth.
Spirituality finds a place in the new schoolhouse

Sunlight streams through the kitchen window, illuminating the countertop that serves as an 8-year-old’s classroom desk. Her feet barely touch the crossbar of the stool as she watches her teacher on her iPad. For many children, education during the pandemic was presented and received at dining room tables, in kitchens, basements and bedrooms: the new schoolhouse.
Boutique spreads spiritual message of hope

Rachel Hicks’ road to becoming a business owner in Boaz wasn’t a traditional one. The owner of Rooted in Christ Boutique and Screen Printing held a ribbon cutting Friday at the store, located on Mill Street, next door to Mill Street Pharmacy. Inside the boutique is an extensive collection of...
FaithLife Devotional: We are entrusted with guiding our children to the Lord

Like the Israelites, we too have been entrusted with the responsibility to teach by instruction and example the truth of God’s Word, which results in a desire to walk obediently before the Lord in the power of the Holy Spirit. Since both instruction and example are necessary, we must have consistency between what we say and what we do if we hope to pass down God’s truths to the next generation.
THE WORD: Love, truth and obedience

We are taking a look at the shortest books of the Bible. Second John precedes Third John in the Bible but follows it on the list of shortest books in the Bible. With 13 verses and one chapter, the second book of John has a few more words than Third John in the King James Version.
Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
Grace Notes

Once upon a time, back in the olden days before cell phones, a couple of out-of-town friends agreed to meet me for supper in the small Minnesota town where I resided. At that time the town’s eating establishments included three with similar-sounding names—M J’s, B J’s, and Jay’s. I arrived at the restaurant a few minutes before the set time, sat in a booth, ordered my Pepsi, and waited. My…
Club Notes

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #1324 had their monthly meeting on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Elk Lodge Hall. Activities coming up include the Drum and Bugle Committee annual beer booth at the Dawson County Fair. This year’s fair will commence on July 29 and run through Aug. 1, 2021. All paid-up Elks members should receive an email asking for volunteer workers for the booth. If you have time to help out manning the booth, please contact Eric Smeltzer, Jess Johnson or any committee member or Lodge officer. Proceeds from the beer booth go to support community programs.
Download (Free) — “Preaching the Gospel: How to Proclaim Christ from All of Scripture”

The continuing challenge of preaching is to bring God’s divine content into the human context in which the message is delivered. For pastors, the key is to help their people understand that following death comes judgment and that the salvation God offers through Christ Jesus is the only deliverance from an eternal sentence. Pastors must make a clear, authoritative, and urgent appeal to their congregations to make contact with Jesus Christ from all of Scripture.

