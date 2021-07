The Euro 2020 schedule continues on Wednesday when England and Denmark square off in the semifinals of the 2020 UEFA European Championships in London. England will have the backing of the home crowd as it tries to put an end to Denmark's inspirational run. The powerful England attack has been quiet for much of Euro 2020, but broke out in a big way in Saturday's 4-0 quarterfinal victory against Ukraine. Denmark has ridden a wave of emotion after Christian Eriksen collapsed in its opener and barely advanced to the Euro 2020 bracket knockout stage. The 1992 Euro champions beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday in their quarterfinal match. The Three Lions are in their third semifinal and have never won the European Championship.