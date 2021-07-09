No. 1 Barty to face Pliskova in 1st Wimbledon final for both

Cancel
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty will face Karolina Pliskova in the first Wimbledon final for both. Barty is the current No. 1-ranked woman and Pliskova is a former No. 1. Barty already owns a Grand Slam title from the 2019 French Open. Pliskova's best showing at a major tournament was runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open. Barty beat 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) in Thursday's first semifinal. Pliskova then advanced by coming back to eliminate second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 with the help of 14 aces in a vibrant display of power tennis by both players.

