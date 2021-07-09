Suns go 2-up on Bucks...Barty, Pliskova advance

Cancel
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker pumped in 31 points and Mikal (mih-KAYL’) Bridges added 27 as the Phoenix Suns downed the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-108 to take a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA Finals. Chris Paul chipped in 23 points and eight assists for Phoenix, which took control by outscoring the Bucks, 30-16 in the second quarter to go up by 11. The Suns were 20-for-40 from 3-point range, led by Booker’s 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.

