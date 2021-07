Facebook CTR does not ring a bell to you? Well, it should! Get to know the importance of Facebook's click-through rate and learn how to increase it in our latest blog post. Facebook is one of the biggest advertising channels, gaining almost 150 million daily users from 2020 Q1 to 2021 Q1 and currently holding 1.8 billion daily active users. If you are one of the 10 million advertisers who decided to start advertising on Facebook in the past few years, you may have found that it can be easy to get overwhelmed.