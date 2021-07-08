Want to watch 'Black Widow'? Here's what you need to know about Disney+ Premier Access

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Theaters are reopening across the United States, but that doesn't necessarily mean that streaming services are shifting away from digital models. Of the many different streaming services available to viewers, Disney+ adapted perhaps the quickest to realign its model for COVID restrictions and a lack of moviegoing, offering more new movies on its site and allowing certain new feature films to be made available digitally through Premier Access. But what is Premier Access, and how does it differ from your regular Disney+ costs and services? We've done a deep dive into the ins and outs of Premier Access so you can make sure you're getting value for your money.