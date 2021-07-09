Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

By MATT CARLSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0. Miller hit a solo drive in the third inning and added two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings. With a chance at joining the other 18 players who have hit a record four home runs in a game, Miller popped up in the ninth. He grounded out in his first at-bat. Zach Eflin tossed six crisp innings as the Phillies took three of four games at Wrigley Field. Didi Gregorius added a two-run shot and All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto scored on a double steal. The Cubs lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didi Gregorius
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies OF Bryce Harper Wants Citizens Bank Park to Make Huge Change

Bryce Harper wants to see fireworks more often at the Phillies stadium. Home runs often bring fireworks in a figurative sense to Citizens Bank Park — the home of the Philadelphia Phillies since 2004. Yet, star outfielder Bryce Harper wants to see the sky literally filled with them after every Phillies blast.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB GM thinks Craig Kimbrel is going to the Philadelphia Phillies

One of the biggest names set to be available at this year’s trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies have been connected to the likes of closer Craig Kimbrel quite frequently over the past few weeks. After all, the team’s biggest need is undoubtedly relief pitching, and current Phillies president Dave Dombrowski has already traded for the current Cubs right-hander once before.
MLBDaily Freeman

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Abbott in the 8th. d-singled for Harper in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR_Miller 2 (8), off Alzolay; Miller (9), off Abbott; Gregorius (7), off Abbott. RBIs_Miller 5 (25), Gregorius 2 (26). SB_Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S_Eflin.
MLBbleachernation.com

Series Preview: Phillies at Cubs, July 5 – July 8, 2021

The Cubs have just seven more games before the All-Star break, all at Wrigley Field. They’ll start with four straight night games (7:05 CT) against the Phillies, and they’ll follow that up with three more against the Cardinals this weekend. After a brutal losing streak, the Cubs are getting frightfully...
MLBThe Good Phight

There was a baseball game tonight: Cubs 8, Phillies 3

If only the Phillies could have saved some of their offense from the last two games and used a few of those runs tonight instead. Let’s recap this thing and go to bed. The game got off to a rough start in the first inning, when the Cubs scored three runs on four singles (the BABIP gods were clearly out to get Zack Wheeler tonight). Wheeler clearly wasn’t his dominant self, but it also wouldn’t be at all fair to pin this loss on him. Didi Gregorius allowed Kris Bryant to reach on an error, and if he had just made that play then Wheeler would have gotten out of the inning unscathed. Two batters later, the Phillies were inches away from turning a double play that would have ended the inning, but replay review showed that Kris Bryant got his hand in just in time. If Bryant had been just half a second slower, this might have been a completely different ball game.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide

CHICAGO — (AP) — Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Wednesday night, ending an 11-game losing streak. The Cubs raced to an early five-run lead off Wheeler and then added on...
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 7/8: Phillies at Cubs

Let me give you two batting lines. Player A: 9 for his last 27, 4 doubles, 4 HR, 10 RBI. Player B: 11 for his last 39, 2 doubles, 2 HR, 9 RBI. The correct answer is neither of them. As you’ve probably guessed by now, player A is Rhys Hoskins, player B is Andrew McCutchen and neither are in the lineup tonight because they both happen to be right-handed hitters facing a right-handed pitcher on the Cubs that has been death on righties this year.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Brad Miller's 3 homers power Phillies past slumping Cubs

Brad Miller had three home runs and five RBIs to power the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. Miller hit a solo shot and a pair of two-run blasts for the first three-homer game of his career. Didi Gregorius added a two-run homer for the Phillies, who won three of four games in the series.
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Phillies blank Cubs, 8-0

Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs, 8-0, on Thursday night.
MLBfastphillysports.com

HERE’S BRAD MILLER’S HOME RUN HAT TRICK IN 8-0 WIN OVER CUBS!

Brad Miller went 3-for-5 with three home runs against the Cubs, driving in five runs and earning three beach hats in the Phillies’ 8-0 win. “It was incredible. It was awesome,” said Phillies starter Zach Eflin, who earned his fourth victory of the year. “Just in general, just to have a three-homer game, especially at Wrigley Field, that’s special.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 8, Phillies 3: And on the twelfth night, it ended

“Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them.”u2015 William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night. It might not have been “greatness,” but the Chicago Cubs finally ended their 11-game losing streak, the longest for the team in nine years, with a well-played 8-3 win over the Phillies Wednesday evening at Wrigley Field.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Phillies Hit 4 Home Runs, Win Another Blowout

Observations: Phillies thump Cubs, win 4-game series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs lost 8-0 to the Phillies Thursday, dropping to 43-45 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. The Cubs made Phillies starter Zach Eflin work in the first two innings but had nothing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 polarizing Kris Bryant trades with New York Mets

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is nearing, and the Chicago Cubs are ready for what may end up being a retool. For now, we know the Cubs will be sellers. To what extent, however, is the real question. There are new reports that the Cubs will work on extending both Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo before they talk about any potential trades. That, alone, should give some fans a little bit of hope.
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Cubs hitters stymied by starter, outfielder

PHOENIX – Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes....
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Cubs: Brad Miller Homers 3 Times to Make Joe Girardi Look Good

Girardi's moves pay off huge as Miller goes deep not once, not twice but thrice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins drove in seven runs in the Phillies’ first two wins at Wrigley Field this week on two homers and two doubles. Philadelphia Phillies. Complete coverage of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy