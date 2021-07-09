Bucks' Antetokounmpo has been dominant, now he needs help

There's something viscerally thrilling about watching a superstar chase a 40- or 50-point game in the playoffs. It's almost gladiatorial. We understand the stakes, instinctively. This player wouldn't be fighting so desperately for every last point if his team didn't sorely need him to be doing so. Every bead of sweat becomes noticeable. The effort and the drive are as mesmerizing as the plays themselves. The player is fighting for his team's life, and he's doing it with 20,000-plus fans roaring in his ears.