Say what you will about the English, but f*ck do they know how to celebrate marginal success. With the national football team securing a last-minute win over Denmark, thanks to a ripper goal from gun striker Harry Kane, the Three Lions are just one game away from the final of Euro 2020. Kane’s goal in the first period of extra time gave England the lead and earned them a berth in the Euro final on Sunday. But while English football fans are notorious for getting carried away when it comes to major tournaments, this year feels a little different. Just jump on Instagram and you’ll notice it. Since the Denmark win on Wednesday, the internet has been a proverbial buffet of ‘It’s Coming Home’ memes, based on the iconic chant ‘Football is coming home’.