During the Coalition’s 2021 “Adopt a Company” Campaign, 127 Companies Appointed a Woman to Their Board. Representing more than $7 trillion in assets under management, the Thirty Percent Coalition (“Coalition”) contacted more than 250 companies as part of its 2020/21 “Adopt a Company” campaign. The Coalition’s institutional investors engaged companies to request that diversity, inclusive of gender, race, and ethnicity be considered as a priority in board composition. Investors asked companies to commit to include both women and people of color in applicant pools (known as the Rooney Rule) and to reflect this commitment in the company’s governance documents. The Coalition’s 2020/21 “Adopt a Company” campaign achieved strong results: 127 companies appointed women to their boards, of which: