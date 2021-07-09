BOB GOLDMAN: Some enchanted lunch hour
The old song is new again. It won’t be across a crowded room, but shuffling nervously through your workplace you may indeed meet a stranger. It’s not a stranger, of course. The vaguely familiar humanoid is a co-worker, one of your closest and dearest comrades before COVID-19 struck and everyone headed for the hills. Now, coaxed or commanded, haunted or hunted, they roam the halls, strangers in the strange land of desks, water coolers and broken copiers.starherald.com
