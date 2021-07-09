Cancel
BOB GOLDMAN: Some enchanted lunch hour

By BOB GOLDMAN Columnist
Star-Herald
 10 days ago

The old song is new again. It won’t be across a crowded room, but shuffling nervously through your workplace you may indeed meet a stranger. It’s not a stranger, of course. The vaguely familiar humanoid is a co-worker, one of your closest and dearest comrades before COVID-19 struck and everyone headed for the hills. Now, coaxed or commanded, haunted or hunted, they roam the halls, strangers in the strange land of desks, water coolers and broken copiers.

State
Ohio State
