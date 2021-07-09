BOB GOLDMAN: Some enchanted lunch hour

Beth Brady originally opened her Asian-inspired food cart in downtown Bend in July 2020, but had to shut down soon after, when she was hit by a car while crossing the street. She opened Dinky Dau again in May, tucked behind Sports Vision Bend near the corner of Oregon Avenue and Irving Avenue. For $8, the bahn mi sandwiches come with your choice of a number of meat or non-meat options, including lemongrass pork or tempeh, ginger chicken, umami meatballs, jackfruit or a wok-fried omelet. I opted for the tempeh and was not disappointed. Tempeh is great at absorbing other flavors, which on this sandwich included kewpie mayo, cilantro, cucumber, daikon, carrot pickle and jalapeno.