“Boxing Tonight” is i’s weekly look ahead to the Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, with the details on how to watch and what to look out for. It is only two years since Deontay Wilder, ahead of a brutal first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale, caused uproar with his determination to “get a body on his record”. It proved to be a particularly horrific year for fatal accidents inside the ring and it would take some time for Wilder to amend for his tactless threats.