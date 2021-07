We've gotten used to hearing about certain makes and models that are losing features or cannot achieve final assembly because of the semiconductor chip shortage. Automakers like General Motors have been forced to prioritize vehicles according to popularity and profitability. These aren't easy decisions. And now it's come to our attention that a certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 engine is now in short supply for unknown reasons. The chip crisis may have nothing to do with it, GM Authority says.