Tesla is also expected to start manufacturing its first batch of cars in Germany by the end of the year. Tesla Giga Berlin may get their most awaited environmental building permit in Q4 and is preparing to roll out its first batch of vehicles by the end of this year. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has experienced a substantial delay in establishing its product supremacy in Germany due to the hierarchical bureaucratic pace that the government of Germany is accustomed to. As a result, the company often met with delays related to pending approval of environmental building to start manufacturing their products.