Tesla vehicles do not come with spare tires, but many owners add kits to help prepare for the inevitable. Here’s one item not to forget. As every Tesla owner knows, Tesla does not include a spare tire with any of the vehicles it delivers. There are some options to get you moving again in the event of a puncture, but if you damage a tire, not so much. You will either need your own spare tire kit like one from Modern Spare, or you will be towed.