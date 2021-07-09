A crib but no ring! These 10 stars had babies via SURROGATE

Congratulations are in order! Amber Heard is now a first-time mom. The Aquaman star announced the birth of her first child by posting a photo of herself with the now 12-week-old newborn to her Instagram account on Thursday. According to sources for Page Six, the child was born via surrogate, after Heard was told by doctors she could become pregnant. “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she said. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.” She added, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”