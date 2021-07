Illfonic’s new arcade-inspired multiplayer shooter Arcadegeddon is now available for Early Access on the PS5. The publisher announced Arcadegeddon through Sony’s State of Play presentation along with an announcement trailer, which revealed that the full game will launch in 2022. Until then, players will also be able to enjoy seasonal updates and monthly patches via the Early Access period, which Illfonic states will last seven months. (This would hypothetically put the full launch in early February 2022, but delays are always possible.)