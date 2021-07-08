Cancel
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Launches September 7 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 12 days ago

Publisher Bilibili and developer TiGames announced F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 21. After the animals of Torch City were defeated by the invading Robotic Legion in the Resistance War six years ago, former Resistance fighter Rayton the rabbit has kept a low profile. The arrest of a friend meant he had no choice but to put on his giant metal fist and fight against those oppressing him. Little did he know that he would soon be caught up in a maelstrom of conspiracies involving the Legion, the Resistance, and the Rat Gang.

