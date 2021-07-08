Tribes of Midgard Trailer Showcases Season 1: The Wolf Saga - News

The survival genre is great at creating intense moments when everything starts to go wrong. Your character is trying not to starve, desperate to build shelter, fighting off deadly creatures--all while hoping to create better tools that can allow for stronger defenses and greater exploration. But what's often striking about survival games is how time-consuming all that gathering and crafting can be and how hard all the different requirements can be to keep straight. Enter Tribes of Midgard, which looks to take the basics of survival games and streamlines them into something that captures similar feelings, but decreases the density of stuff to keep in mind in order to reach them.