Sifu Delayed to Early 2022, Launches for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the next game from The Evil Within studio Tango Gameworks, has been delayed. It's now scheduled to release in early 2022. "We've made the decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022. We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we've been hard at work building. At the same time, we're also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango," reads a line from the developer's statement. "Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we've always envisioned it."