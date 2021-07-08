Cancel
Moss: Book II Announced for PlayStation VR - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolyarc during today's State of Play announced Moss: Book II for PlayStation VR. Here is an overview of the game via the PlayStation Blog:. In Moss, players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. They not only lifted her up guiding her throughout gameplay, but they also reached into the world as their own character—their every action had an impact. Players will return to this role in Book II with the story picking up right where things left off following the successful rescue of uncle Argus. Their adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.

www.vgchartz.com

