The PS4 and PS5 were India's best-selling consoles in the month of June 2021. This was due to Sony finally sorting out its supply chain issues to ensure that demand was met. Also there were no Xbox Series X restocks and extremely limited Xbox Series S units making it to stores in the country. While it's no surprise that the PS4 followed by the PS5 were India's biggest sellers, what's confounding is Microsoft's inability to get the Xbox Series X and Series S to retailers across the country. Sources at retail and the supply chain speaking to IGN India echo the sentiment.