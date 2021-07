This week, twelve new games make their way to the Xbox platform, and while there aren't really any big-name releases, there are still a couple of noteworthy titles worth highlighting. First up is not necessarily a new game, but it's the free Xbox Series X|S upgrade of A Plague Tale: Innocence, which offers improved visuals and supports 60fps. We also recently picked up a Tropico 6 Windows 10 achievement list from the Microsoft Store with a July 8th release date. Generally, when random Windows 10 versions of games appear, it usually means the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass, so keep your eyes peeled for that.