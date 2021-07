In 1999, I purchased more than 7,000 autographed items from the estate of Joe DiMaggio. It was and remains the largest single signed collection of one professional baseball player ever completed. Overnight, I went from a memorabilia collector to a seller. One of the first calls I received was from the famed collector, Barry Halper. He said to me, “Kid, I want to give you some free advice. Do not fall in love with the merchandise.“ I responded with, “That is calling the kettle black!” Fast forward twenty-two years and I still remain committed to the same objective I had at the premiere show in Philadelphia where I presented the Joe DiMaggio collection, which is I offer authentic vintage autographed memorabilia at fair prices.