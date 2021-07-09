Pop-up markets coming to Linden Avenue

The City of South Bend’s Engagement and Economic Empowerment team will host three pop-up markets on Linden Avenue in Kennedy Park this summer and fall. “Neighbors often ask for seemingly simple things – access to a grocery store or more Black-owned small business amenities. But delivering on simple asks can be riddled with market and structural barriers that worsen equitable access to amenities like food and neighborhood businesses,” said Alkeyna Aldridge, director of Engagement and Economic Empowerment.