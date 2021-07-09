Cancel
Dixon Gallery and Gardens: Development Officer

 11 days ago

The Development Officer at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, a full-time salaried position, is responsible for coordinating all efforts to facilitate and plan specific fundraising campaigns, oversee the Corporate Partnership program, write grants, and to serve as the System Administrator for the Development software program, Altru. The Development Officer reports to the Director of Development and Communications.

