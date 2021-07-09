Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Eyewear Gallery: Patient Coordinator

choose901.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eyewear Gallery is looking for the right person to lead our reception and front desk area. If you love helping people and being part of an office dedicated to the same, this could be the place for you. RESPONSIBILITIES. Speaking with patients on the phone. Scheduling appointments. Greeting patients.

choose901.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewear#Computers#The Eyewear Gallery#Keplr Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
Related
Jobsmycreativecompass.org

Audience Cultivation Coordinator

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: Great Lakes Theater (GLT), Cleveland’s professional classic theater company at Playhouse Square, seeks a confident, personable, and persuasive self-starter with excellent communication skills and a customer-service mindset to join their creative/collaborative team. This team member helps ensure their actors play to full houses by generating ticket sales through cultivating relationships with targeted audience segments, businesses, community organizations, and promotional partners. Working with the Director of Marketing and Communications, this team member will strategically and creatively engage with new and existing audiences through events, programs, and promotions surrounding our productions to provide extraordinary experiences for our audiences to encourage growth and retention. Must be able to work nights and weekends for theater-related events. Interested candidates can view the complete job description and apply by submitting a letter of interest and resume via the online portal: http://www.greatlakestheater.org/work-with-us/employment.
Jobswisc.edu

Care Coordinator

We know that helping our community is your priority! Horizon wants to make sure that you can do that with ease by making sure you are supported. From a great onboarding experience to continuous training, you will always have the resources you need to be successful! Here is some more information about the job that you should know…
Jobsbuckrail.com

Project Coordinator

Farmer Payne Architects is looking for creative and motivated individuals to join our team. This is a great opportunity for growth within an innovative, expanding Firm. This position comes with an excellent benefits package, flexible work schedule, and compensation based on experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and portfolio to info@farmerpaynearchitects.com.
JobsAxios

Communications Coordinator

This position provides leadership, strategic vision and acts as key communicator voice for our church. A key staff member fully immersed in the programs, ministries, people and culture of Providence United Methodist Church (PUMC). This includes developing, implementing and executing an omnichannel, story-based communication message which furthers the mission and vision of PUMC. Providence United Methodist Church is a warm, welcoming multi-generational church located at the corner of Providence Road and Sharon/Sharon Amity Road.
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

Sales and Promotions Coordinator

Job title: Sales and Promotions Coordinator (ref# 44276183) WRCB-TV in scenic Chattanooga, TN is seeking a Sales and Promotions Coordinator. This is a full-time position requiring the employee to work an average of 40 hours per week. Below is a brief description of the job and major qualifications the applicant should possess:
Charlotte, NCAxios

HR/Recruiting Coordinator

Representing 130 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 93 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states.
Jobsoregonconfluence.com

OMPA Is Hiring For A Membership Coordinator Immediately!

OMPA (Oregon Media Production Association) is seeking an Interim Membership Coordinator who loves data and provides excellent customer service. This is a unique opportunity to be at the center of all things Oregon production. You’ll get to know industry members of all career levels on a personal level and first-name basis. (Hello, amazing new network!)
Economybuckrail.com

Human Resources Coordinator

The Human Resources Coordinator provides support with administrative tasks, office maintenance, employee housing coordination and employee programs. Responsible for maintaining a helpful, welcoming, and efficient administrative environment with honesty, integrity, and the highest standard of ethical conduct. Affordable housing is available. Benefits & Perks:. Competitive Medical Benefits Package. Competitive Wages...
Educationcitycurrent.news

Program Services Coordinator

Job Summary: The Program Service Coordinator works directly under the supervision of the Executive Director. The primary role is to ensure that all services rendered and billing submitted to DIDD are documented accurately, correctly, and timely. Essential Job Functions:. Review daily documentation for each individual in the program and provide...
Petschoose901.com

Trinity Farm: Farm Hand and Equine Caretaker

Trinity Farm seeks someone who will be a part of a small, close-knit staff. Duties of the position include: stall cleaning, feeding, watering and basic handling of horses. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: overseeing facility maintenance (dragging and water arena, maintaining fencing, mowing and weed-eating). Seeking full-time, but part-time available.
EconomyAxios

Marketing and Events Coordinator

Founded in 1997, the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation was the 21st Waterkeeper organization in the United States. Now a part of an international movement of Waterkeepers that boasts over 400 local organizations, we preserve and protect the waters of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin for generations to come. Our 5,000 square mile river basin includes over 8,900 miles of waterways. We accomplish our mission in three ways:
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Memphis Athletic Ministries: Part-Time Literacy Coaches

Literacy Coaches will work with small groups of elementary and/or middle school aged students under the. supervision of the MAM Academics Director and Neighborhood Director. Literacy Coaches will also receive. oversight and instruction from Youth Coordinators to maximize impact in the classroom. Literacy Coaches will build relationships with MAM youth...
Blaine, WAthenorthernlight.com

Parks and rec welcomes activity coordinator

A new staff member has joined the Birch Bay Activity Center: Kaileigh Hubbard, the newly hired activity coordinator. Hubbard, whose background is in early childhood education and marketing, said she is excited to be working at the activity center. She previously worked on programming at the Whatcom Museum Family Interactive Gallery before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Student Financial Services Coordinator

WORK WEEK: 40 Hours Monday - Thursday 8:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. / Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. REPORTS TO: Director of Student Financial Services. The Student Financial Services Coordinator is responsible for coordinating the billing and accounts receivable functions in the Office of Financial Services. The Student Financial Services Coordinator must provide exceptional service and collaborate with other student service departments to ensure seamless and consistent processes.
Jobshesston.edu

Executive Coordinator

Hesston College seeks applicants for an Executive Coordinator. The position is a full-time, benefits-eligible position. The Executive Coordinator is responsible for overseeing the day to day and cyclical functions of the Office of the President. This position is accountable for all scheduling, logistics and prioritizing for the president to include calendar management, logistic coordination and communications from this Office. The Executive Coordinator advises and assists the president in implementing the college strategic plan and serves as a liaison for the president when needed, to include with faculty, staff, students and constituents.
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

World Relief: Volunteer Coordinator

World Relief is a unique and invigorating place to work. We are looking for talented, ambitious and collaborative people to come alongside our mission, vision and values as we partner with churches to empower the most vulnerable in the world. We hope these resources provide more insight into your hiring journey with us.
Jobssttimothylutheran.com

Sunday School Coordinator Needed

St. Tim’s is looking for the position of Sunday School Coordinator. If you or anyone you know is interested in the Sunday School Coordinator position, please see the job descriptions on our website at https://sttimothylutheran.com/news/jobposts/. Job descriptions and contact information is provided there. *NOTE: Please be advised that we are...
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

WISEACRE Brewing Company: Packaging Operator

The Packaging Operator performs the day to day functions of the Packaging department. These functions include operation of a variety of packaging equipment, as well as maintenance and cleaning of all packaging areas. In order to help ensure all aspects of this multifaceted position are performed as expected, measurable metrics will be provided along with regularly scheduled performance reviews. This full-time, permanent position reports to the Packaging Manager.
Georgia Statechoose901.com

Youth Villages: Master’s Level Clinical Liaison

Youth Villages’ Residential Treatment programs serve children with emotional and behavioral problems. Our residential campuses provide the setting for an intensive treatment program that combines the unique balance of structure and freedom. This enables children and their families to identify, understand and cope with their individual needs and develop the skills necessary to succeed in less restrictive settings. We have three different types of facilities—Intensive Residential Centers, Open Campuses, and Group Homes. Located in Tennessee and Georgia, all of these facilities utilize the Re-Education of Emotionally Disturbed Children therapy model (Re-Ed).
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Memphis Athletic Ministries: Associate Youth Coordinator

The Associate Youth Coordinator is responsible for administering the daily programming and operations of a MAM neighborhood center. Daily operations include, but are not limited to: Using organized sports and programs to draw at-risk neighborhood youth to the site; creating a nurturing environment by leading small mentoring groups; and administering comprehensive programs that address the physical, mental, social and spiritual needs of youth. The Associate Youth Coordinator is a part of our training program that builds competency and experience in urban youth ministry. The purpose of this position is to prepare participants for full-time urban youth ministry but does not guarantee a full-time position at Memphis Athletic Ministries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy