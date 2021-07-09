Eyewear Gallery: Patient Coordinator

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: Great Lakes Theater (GLT), Cleveland’s professional classic theater company at Playhouse Square, seeks a confident, personable, and persuasive self-starter with excellent communication skills and a customer-service mindset to join their creative/collaborative team. This team member helps ensure their actors play to full houses by generating ticket sales through cultivating relationships with targeted audience segments, businesses, community organizations, and promotional partners. Working with the Director of Marketing and Communications, this team member will strategically and creatively engage with new and existing audiences through events, programs, and promotions surrounding our productions to provide extraordinary experiences for our audiences to encourage growth and retention. Must be able to work nights and weekends for theater-related events. Interested candidates can view the complete job description and apply by submitting a letter of interest and resume via the online portal: http://www.greatlakestheater.org/work-with-us/employment.