Stern Cardiovascular Foundation: Certified Professional Medical Coder

Youth Villages’ Residential Treatment programs serve children with emotional and behavioral problems. Our residential campuses provide the setting for an intensive treatment program that combines the unique balance of structure and freedom. This enables children and their families to identify, understand and cope with their individual needs and develop the skills necessary to succeed in less restrictive settings. We have three different types of facilities—Intensive Residential Centers, Open Campuses, and Group Homes. Located in Tennessee and Georgia, all of these facilities utilize the Re-Education of Emotionally Disturbed Children therapy model (Re-Ed).
