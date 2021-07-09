Stern Cardiovascular Foundation: Certified Professional Medical Coder

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Career professionals, résumé writers, and career coaches are busier than ever as Americans continue to get back to work. With nearly 1 million military veterans under the age of 30 (with 30 percent of those under the age of 25) looking for employment in the US, there is a significant cultural gap between serving in the military and working in corporate America. This can lead to career professionals unintentionally mis-serving veterans transitioning to the workforce as private citizens. To better equip career professionals, the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC) is thrilled to offer the organization's newest certification - and only one of its kind - Certified Veteran Career Strategist (CVCS) .