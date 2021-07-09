Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Stern Cardiovascular Foundation: Certified Professional Medical Coder

choose901.com
 11 days ago

Minimum Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent and coding certification is required (ICD-10, CPC, optional CCC and/or CCS-P). Excellent salary and benefit package. Please send resume to sternhr@sterncardio.com .

choose901.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coder#Cpc#Ccc#Ccs P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

The 65th AAMA Annual Conference Hosts Medical Assistant Professionals From Around The Country

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, will host its 65th Annual Conference from Sept. 24-27 at the Westin Galleria Houston in Houston, Texas. The conference will provide hundreds of medical assistant professionals from across the country with networking opportunities and educational sessions on the latest in both patient care—including administrative and clinical topics—and the profession of teaching.
Marble Falls, TXdailytrib.com

Applications for electrician, certified medical assistant programs open

Applications are open for electrician and certified medical assistant training provided by Workforce Network Inc. and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. Highland Lakes residents can participate in hands-on courses taught by industry professionals for a $100 student fee. Those accepted into the programs save hundreds of dollars that would normally...
JobsPosted by
TheStreet

Professional Development News: Professional Association Of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches Releases New Certified Veteran Career Strategist Certification

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Career professionals, résumé writers, and career coaches are busier than ever as Americans continue to get back to work. With nearly 1 million military veterans under the age of 30 (with 30 percent of those under the age of 25) looking for employment in the US, there is a significant cultural gap between serving in the military and working in corporate America. This can lead to career professionals unintentionally mis-serving veterans transitioning to the workforce as private citizens. To better equip career professionals, the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC) is thrilled to offer the organization's newest certification - and only one of its kind - Certified Veteran Career Strategist (CVCS) .
Jobskroxam.com

TRI-VALLEY’S KRISTEN WAECHTER RECOGNIZED AS A CERTIFIED COMMUNITY ACTION PROFESSIONAL

On Monday, June 28, Kristen Waechter (Program Operations Manager) was recognized by Minnesota Community Action Partnership as part of the 2021 class of Certified Community Action Professionals (CCAP). The CCAP designation is a nationally recognized credential earned from the Community Action Partnership in Washington, D.C. She is a staff member...
Austin, TXshorefire.com

SIMS Foundation Launches “Founders’ Challenge” To Bring Affordable Mental Health Care To Musicians, Music Industry Professionals And Their Dependents Across The United States

Austin, Texas-Based Organization Aims To Build On 25+ Years Of Providing Mental Health And Substance Use Recovery Services In Their Music Community. SIMS CO-FOUNDER ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO DISCUSSES THE “FOUNDERS’ CHALLENGE” WITH NPR’S HERE & NOW: https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2021/07/14/alejandro-escovedo-mental-health. The SIMS Foundation - an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit specializing in bringing affordable mental healthcare...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheStreet

Fourth Power Labs Announces National Launch Of Exclusive Hemp-Derived, THC-Free CBD Products For Medical Professionals And Their Patients

TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Power Labs today announced it will begin offering pharmaceutical-grade hemp-derived, THC-free CBD products to Medical Professionals and their patients across the United States, effective immediately. Their products are now available for purchase through its dedicated salesforce and e-commerce website www.FourthPowerLabs.com. Fourth Power...
Educationaithority.com

Carnegie Learning Becomes Certified Provider In Rivet Education’s Professional Learning Partner Guide

Guide helps school districts identify high-quality partners who provide curriculum-aligned professional learning services. Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for education and formative assessment, is proud to announce that it is a new certified provider in the Professional Learning Partner Guide (PLPG) hosted by Rivet Education. The PLPG is a list of organizations that provide the best professional learning services aligned to HQIM (high-quality instructional materials) in the country. Using this website, educators can find and connect with professional learning providers who meet their curriculum learning needs.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Conference focuses on helping medical professionals recharge

At a time when many health professionals are experiencing high levels of stress and burnout, an upcoming conference aims to help them refresh and reignite their careers. Dr. Jarret Patton, an author, board-certified pediatrician and career coach is hosting “Licensed to Live: The Conference,” July 16-17 at the Philadelphia Marriott in Old City.
Economyophthalmologytimes.com

CMS 2022 Physician Fee Schedule includes payment cut

AAO, Surgical Care Coalition teaming up to ensure the final version of the rule is fair to ophthalmologists and surgeons as one company is expressing its disappointment in the proposal. The proposed 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule and Quality Payment Program rules released by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services...
Lexington, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Hudsons donate $100,000 to Lexington Medical Center Foundation

Jim Hudson, owner of Jim Hudson Automotive Group, and wife Sybil have donated $100,000 to the Lexington Medical Center Foundation to fund home blood pressure monitoring systems for high-risk patients throughout the Midlands. The gift is an expression of gratitude for the care the Hudsons received from cardiologist Robert A....
Economysflcn.com

Why Should you Hire Professional Medical Office Brokers

The medical field is expanding every day. Medical professionals, doctors, or dentists do a great job by providing their services to the community. To appreciate their efforts for the better well-being of all humans, they also need the best facilities to make others’ lives better. Having the best office in...
Collegesradiofacts.com

Morgan State University Awarded $3.2 Million National Science Foundation Grant to Cultivate Next Generation Cybersecurity Professionals

Morgan State University’s (MSU) Cybersecurity Assurance and Policy (CAP) Center has been awarded a $3.2 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to implement the agency’s novel CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service (SFS) program at Morgan, providing 24 cybersecurity scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students. As the only HBCU recipient to be awarded the grant this year, Morgan joins six other universities distinguished by the NSF to administer the CyberCorps program at their respective institutions. The award, which carries a term of five years, recognizes MSU’s CAP Center as a leader in cyber defense education and the study of secure embedded systems. Kevin T. Kornegay, Ph.D., the director for the CAP Center and professor at Morgan, will serve as principal investigator.
Industrybitcoinist.com

Triall: Revolutionizing the Way Medical Research Professionals Collaborate Globally

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, rapid collaboration and innovation became a necessity for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to meet society’s unmet medical needs. Throughout 2020, we witnessed medical professionals and institutions work together from every corner of the globe, exchanging data, tracking viral transmission, and sharing in the development of innovative vaccines and other health technological countermeasures. According to an analysis by McKinsey, the differentiating factor in this pandemic’s response was that “critical information on COVID-19 was quickly made available to the entire scientific community.”
Georgia Statechoose901.com

Youth Villages: Master’s Level Clinical Liaison

Youth Villages’ Residential Treatment programs serve children with emotional and behavioral problems. Our residential campuses provide the setting for an intensive treatment program that combines the unique balance of structure and freedom. This enables children and their families to identify, understand and cope with their individual needs and develop the skills necessary to succeed in less restrictive settings. We have three different types of facilities—Intensive Residential Centers, Open Campuses, and Group Homes. Located in Tennessee and Georgia, all of these facilities utilize the Re-Education of Emotionally Disturbed Children therapy model (Re-Ed).

Comments / 0

Community Policy