With Mom and Dad outside the ropes, Alex Smalley starts strong at John Deere Classic
SILVIS, Ill. — Asked, per his mother’s suggestion. And answered with practiced caution, just as you might expect from a young man who carried a 3.6 GPA at Duke University. The question put to Alex Smalley was this: Who is a better caddie, his mother Maria, who has carried and carted his bag since the talented North Carolinian turned professional after competing on the 2019 Arnold Palmer and Walker Cup teams; or his father, Terry, who carried throughout his junior career?www.pgatour.com
