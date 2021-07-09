Fall Learning Update

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Christine Thai-Pappa is a National Board Certified third grade teacher at Chris Yung Elementary School. She and her colleagues are always looking for science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) inspired ways to engage their students. One way they do that is with Ozobot. Ozobot is an award-winning robotic platform that teaches coding and STEAM across multiple subjects. It uses a small programable robot that reads line codes students create to control the robot. Thai-Pappa and her team use these robots and coding in math, science, and language arts.