Prince William County, VA

Fall Learning Update

Posted by 
PWLiving
PWLiving
 12 days ago

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) PWCS will follow “normal” bus schedules/bell times this fall. This fall more than 96 percent of students will be attending in person and more are choosing in-person learning every day. PWCS is excited to have students return to in-person learning. In order to ensure schools are able to transport students on time for learning every day, students will return to “normal” bell schedules and will share seats on the bus.

PWLiving

PWLiving

