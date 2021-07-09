Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns – UFC 264 Preview

By Michael Lynch
mmasucka.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Thompson will be taking on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event this weekend at UFC 264. This fight has heavy title implications in the UFC’s welterweight division. UFC 264 will be headlined by Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Stephen Thompson. Stephen Thompson stands six feet tall and has a...

mmasucka.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johny Hendricks
Person
Carlos Condit
Person
Geoff Neal
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jennifer Maia
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Alex Oliveira
Person
Demian Maia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc 264#Japanese#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 264 Results: Poirier Beats McGregor via Injury TKO, Gilbert Burns Wins

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier gave fans a great first round but was unfortunately cut short. An apparent leg injury happened when McGregor missed with a punch and his ankle appeared to break. Before the fight-ending injury, Poirier put forth a strong first round. Both men...
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White Not A Fan Of Burns vs. Thompson UFC 264 Bout

UFC President Dana White believes that Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson left a lot to be desired. Burns and Thompson shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 264. The welterweight bout served as the co-main event. The fight had its moments in the striking department but Burns’ grappling proved to be the difference. He ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 264: Gilbert Burns says he’s ‘grateful’ for loss, forced him to learn (Video)

Gilbert Burns discusses what he learned from his devastating loss to Kamaru Usman. After losing his opportunity to become the UFC welterweight champion, Gilbert Burns looks to bounce back at UFC 264. Burns will take on the always dangerous Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson” in Saturday’s co-main event. Before talking about his upcoming fight, Burns opened up about what he learned from the loss to Usman.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gilbert Burns sees path back to the UFC welterweight title: 'The dream is still there'

LAS VEGAS – Gilbert Burns is not going to let his most recent setback stop him from achieving his dream. The UFC welterweight contender returns to the cage this Saturday at UFC 264 in hopes to get back on track to the title after suffering a TKO loss to champion Kamaru Usman back in February. The loss to Usman left Burns (19-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) devastated, crying in the middle of the cage as he saw his six-fight winning streak and hopes of becoming champion come to an end that night.
UFCMMAmania.com

Stephen Thompson projectile vomited ‘in front of the entire UFC roster’ at UFC 264

Stephen Thompson threw up spinning kicks and stomach contents at UFC 264. Thompson had a tough three-fight battle with Gilbert Burns at UFC 264, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sat. July 10 with Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 serving as headliner. Earlier that week, Vegas served as a battleground for a battle deep, deep within “Wonderboy”.
UFCprojectspurs.com

Burns vs Thompson Co Main: Live stream, Undercard, and how to watch UFC 264 Prelims

UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10 is being billed as “the UFC event of the year”, headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fighting for the third time in their careers. Sin City has more than just two bad men on the card, however, with top welterweight fighters No.2 Gilbert “Durinho” Burns and No.4 Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson as the pay-per-view co-main event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Gilbert Burns uses takedowns to defeat Wonderboy at UFC 264

In the co-main event of UFC 264, we saw a pivotal matchup between top welterweight contenders. Former title challengers Gilbert Burns (19-4) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1) went head-to-head as both looked to get another crack at the welterweight strap. UFC 264 was the first time we’ve seen Gilbert Burns...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey preview UFC 264 including McGregor vs. Poirier, Burns vs. Thompson, Gane vs. Lewis, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview UFC 264. In their preview they discuss the consequences of a Conor McGregor loss to Dustin Poirier. They also break down the massive consequences of the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, and discuss the fallout of Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis being elevated to an interim title fight.
UFCthemanual.com

Everything You Need to Know About Gilbert Burns Before UFC 264

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is happening tonight, bringing with it one of the most star-studded main cards of 2021 that features some of the best talent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Among them is Brazilian mixed martial artist and champion grappler Gilbert “Durinho” Burns, who will be facing Stephen Thompson as the co-main event. If you’re looking forward to watching the UFC 264 live stream online this evening and want to know more about one of the top fighters who will be entering the Octagon, read on to learn everything you need to know about Gilbert Burns. Then, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 264 PPV so you can watch it live tonight.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns wants rematch with Kamaru Usman, will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there

Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and says will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there. Burns defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 last weekend to bounce back into the win column following a knockout loss to Usman earlier this year at UFC 258. With the win over Thompson, Burns once again cemented himself as one of the elite welterweights in the sport, and following the fight, he called out Masvidal, Edwards, and Nate Diaz for fights.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 264 Preview: Gilbert Burns – Stephen Thompson

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC 264, we will see a pivotal matchup between top welterweight contenders. Former title challengers Gilbert Burns (19-4) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1) will go head-to-head as both look to get another crack at the welterweight strap. UFC 264 will be the first...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 264 preview: Can Thompson punch his way into a shot at Usman’s belt?

I won’t go so far as to call this card a one fight card, but the UFC didn’t put as much effort into stacking the UFC 264 card as they could have. When Conor McGregor tops a card, there isn’t any need to put much effort into it in the least. To co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson is an acceptable PPV co-main event, but it isn’t going to add any additional viewers beyond what McGregor was going to grab. Thus, it makes sense why the rest of the main card kind of feels like a letdown. Greg Hardy hasn’t developed the way the brass would like and Sean O’Malley fighting someone most MMA fans hadn’t heard of until last week doesn’t do much – if anything – for stock. That is, it doesn’t do anything for O’Malley unless he scores a highlight reel KO… something the UFC is counting on.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Betting Preview

Quite possibly the biggest trilogy in MMA history goes down this weekend. Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier during the main event of UFC 264. Fightful has you covered on all your betting needs ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view. It's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy