Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns – UFC 264 Preview

I won’t go so far as to call this card a one fight card, but the UFC didn’t put as much effort into stacking the UFC 264 card as they could have. When Conor McGregor tops a card, there isn’t any need to put much effort into it in the least. To co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson is an acceptable PPV co-main event, but it isn’t going to add any additional viewers beyond what McGregor was going to grab. Thus, it makes sense why the rest of the main card kind of feels like a letdown. Greg Hardy hasn’t developed the way the brass would like and Sean O’Malley fighting someone most MMA fans hadn’t heard of until last week doesn’t do much – if anything – for stock. That is, it doesn’t do anything for O’Malley unless he scores a highlight reel KO… something the UFC is counting on.