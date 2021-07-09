Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Marijuana Use Okay, Says NSAC

By Amanda Grace
mmasucka.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NSAC won’t punish fighters for marijuana use as of July 7, 2021, under a new policy change. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was the first to report this news. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) voted Wednesday to stop disciplinary actions against fighters who test positive for cannabis. NSAC regulates high-profile boxing and MMA fights across the state of Nevada, but mainly the “Fight Capital of the World”, Las Vegas. NSAC joined the Florida State Boxing Commission, which completely stopped testing for marijuana use in May.

mmasucka.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Gillian Robertson
Person
Jeff Novitzky
Person
Misha Cirkunov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Legalization#Boxing#Nsac#Espn#Mma#Ufc#Twitter Amandag Lwos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
Reuters

Nevada will not discipline fighters for marijuana use

2021-07-07 21:26:24 GMT+00:00 - The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously voted against disciplining boxers and UFC/MMA fighters who test positive for marijuana, the organization announced Wednesday. This move comes on the heels of the United States Anti-Doping Agency adopting a similar stance. "We should always be at the forefront of...
Nevada StateBoxing Scene

NSAC Votes Unanimously To No Longer Issue Disciplinary Action For Marijuana Use

The antiquated ways of testing for marijuana in the state of Nevada has officially gone up in smoke. A watershed moment came of the most recent monthly agenda hearing as held by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), whose five-member chairperson panel voted unanimously to no longer offer disciplinary action for combat sport athletes who test positive for cannabis. The matter was presented before the commission in line with a memorandum issued by Nevada deputy Attorney General Edward Magaw on June 28.
U.S. PoliticsESPN

In letter, USADA says it can't change marijuana rules alone

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leaders are pushing to further mitigate harsh consequences for marijuana if it's not intentionally used to enhance performance, though they cannot unilaterally change the rules, they wrote in a letter to members of Congress critical of the agency in the wake of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's ban from the Olympics.
UFClvsportsbiz.com

UFC’s International Fight Week Returns To Las Vegas In September

Back in the pre-pandemic good old days, Las Vegas-based UFC used to hold International Fight Week when fans would meet UFC stars and get autographs. It was kind of a fanfest for the MMA promotion that gave UFC fans a close look at star fighters like the Ronda Rouseys and Georges St. Pierres.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

More research needed on athletes and marijuana, says specialist

SALT LAKE CITY — When sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended from competing in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, a new conversation emerged on the use of cannabis when it comes to athletes in competition. Athletes and marijuana a hot topic. Richardson said the recent death of her...
UFCmymmanews.com

TJ Dillashaw reflects on USADA suspension, focused on regaining his belt

TJ Dillashaw is finally ready to return to the UFC following a lengthy U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension. Dillashaw is heading into the main event spot this upcoming weekend when he takes on number two ranked Cory Sandhagen. Dillashaw was champion of the UFC bantamweight division from 2014-2016. He was caught by the USADA following a fight with Henry Cejudo at flyweight, which Dillashaw says contributed to the usage of a banned substance. The thing about Dillashaw is that came out and admitted the usable and has taken full responsibility for his mistake.
UFCmmasucka.com

Nick Diaz Returns, Takes On Robbie Lawler At UFC 266

Nick Diaz is finally set to make his long awaited return to the octagon. According to ESPN’s Brett Okomoto, Nick Diaz will take on Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September. It will be a five round co-main event. This will be only the second five round non-title fight in UFC history. The first was with his brother Nate Diaz as he took on Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate ‘Feeding Baby’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

Miesha Tate returned to the world of combat sports after a retirement of several years. She will be taking on Marion Reneau at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs Moises. This will be Tate’s first fight since losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. Miesha Tate recently revealed why she dumped this UFC fighter.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns wants rematch with Kamaru Usman, will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there

Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and says will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there. Burns defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 last weekend to bounce back into the win column following a knockout loss to Usman earlier this year at UFC 258. With the win over Thompson, Burns once again cemented himself as one of the elite welterweights in the sport, and following the fight, he called out Masvidal, Edwards, and Nate Diaz for fights.
UFCBleacher Report

6 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 26

UFC on ESPN 26 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and like many under-the-radar cards, it overdelivered in terms of action. In the main event, rising lightweight contender Islam Makhachev picked up yet another impressive win, this time dispensing of the outmatched Thiago Moises with a fourth-round submission. In the co-main event, former women's bantamweight queen Miesha Tate returned from a lengthy hiatus to stop Marion Reneau with strikes in the third round. Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed impressive victories from the likes of Mateusz Gamrot, Billy Quarantillo, Daniel Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy