Marijuana Use Okay, Says NSAC
The NSAC won’t punish fighters for marijuana use as of July 7, 2021, under a new policy change. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was the first to report this news. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) voted Wednesday to stop disciplinary actions against fighters who test positive for cannabis. NSAC regulates high-profile boxing and MMA fights across the state of Nevada, but mainly the “Fight Capital of the World”, Las Vegas. NSAC joined the Florida State Boxing Commission, which completely stopped testing for marijuana use in May.mmasucka.com
