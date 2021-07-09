Cancel
Greenfield, IN

Right up your alley: Strike Force Lanes one of host sites for national championships

By Steve Heath
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD — Some of the best young bowlers in the United States will be spending the next week in Greenfield vying to win a national championship in their age group. Strike Force Lanes is one of six Indianapolis area venues to be used for the 2021 Junior Gold Championships. Along with Championship Lanes in Anderson, the tournament will have matches at four Indianapolis locations, All Star Bowl, Woodland Bowl, Expo Bowl and Western Bowl.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

