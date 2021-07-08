Turkey Valley softball team falls to North Butler in region quarterfinals

ALLISON - North Butler’s Kiya Johnson ripped a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to lift the Bearcats to a 5-3 win over the Turkey Valley softball team on July 7 in the Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinals. North Butler will advance to face Lansing Kee in the region semifinals on July 9 in Allison. The loss ended the Trojans' softball season with an overall record of 20-11. Turkey Valley statistics will be in the July 14 issue of the Times Plain Dealer.