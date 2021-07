Editor's Note: This segment originally aired in May 2021. In 2020, the world saw a record of 30 storms in the Atlantic hurricane season, apocalyptic-like forest fires in California and Australia and a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks. As climate change affects near and far areas of the world, it’s also affecting us here in Illinois. The Illinois chapter of the Nature Conservancy worked with over 40 scientists and technical experts to put together a state-wide climate assessment.