Brexit news – live: Divorce bill calculations ‘final’ says EU while trust in Boris Johnson decreases

By Rory Sullivan and Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Northern Ireland has a “complete lack of trust” in Boris Johnson ’s government, Keir Starmer has suggested.

During a visit to the territory, the Labour leader told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that the prime minister had betrayed people in Northern Ireland by misrepresenting the consequences of his Brexit deal.

“I think the prime minister’s role should be as honest broker. That’s what John Major, Tony Blair and others have done in the past. This prime minister has abandoned that role and I think many people feel betrayed by that,” Mr Starmer added.

Ministers have threatened to take a new “approach” to Northern Ireland if the EU does not accept changes to the implementation of the protocol.

London warned Brussels it could take unilateral action in two weeks unless changes were agreed, with Brexit minister David Frost saying that the government will set out its new “approach” in the Commons before 22 July.

Meanwhile, the cost of leaving the EU could be up £5bn higher than the UK predicted, a figure contained in Brussels’ 2020 budget accounts shows.

British officials had previously said the divorce bill would be between £35bn and £39bn. The new total, first reported by RTÉ News, is €47.5 billion, equivalent to almost £41 billion, but No 10 qubbled with that figure, saying it did not recognise it.

