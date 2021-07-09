Feel-Good Friday: July 9 – NAIDOC Week

Scotland is a large and varied country, sometimes wild in its landscape, sometimes calm and serene, but always interesting. Drive out of any busy city and you’re straight into open countryside, many filled with mountains and lochs. In the lowlands, you can travel easily between the two cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, but sprinkled around them, on both coasts and deep inland, there are the most gorgeous small towns just waiting to be discovered. Some have been spawned from old fishing villages, some have taken the overflow of the cities and bloomed with a bigger population, while some are historic towns that were once royal burghs. But all of them offer beauty and interesting stories. In no particular order, here are 7 gorgeous small towns to visit in the Scottish Lowlands.