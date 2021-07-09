Cancel
Feel-Good Friday: July 9 – NAIDOC Week

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to band together and celebrate the history, culture and significant achievements of the First Nations Peoples within our country. This year’s theme is ‘Heal Country’ and it highlights the role the land plays within the community. But a country is more than a place, it is inherent to First Nations Peoples’ identity, Lore and Law, kinship and social roles and responsibilities. Country sustains our lives in every aspect – spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, and culturally.

