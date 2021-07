There’s nothing cuter than a couple in love. Obviously, the media loves when a new Hollywood couple flaunts their love all over social media. Tyga and his girlfriend Camaryn Swanson have only dated for a couple of months. Though, the new couple seem more than ready to take the next step in their relationship. After all, we only live once in this life. Now Tyga and the social media influencer have decided to tattoo their names on each other. In doing so, they also officially announced their engagement.