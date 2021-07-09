Post Malone Returns with New Single & Music Video ‘Motley Crew’: Watch

Polo G might have one of the best rap releases of the year. The rapper's official debut album dropped earlier this year and proved that he's just as much of a star as everyone believed he would be. Hall Of Fame was an excellent debut from the Chicago native and he's continuing to push the album's campaign. This week, he returned with a new music video for the single, "Toxic." Appropriate for a post-pandemic world, the rapper is back outside with his boys in his new music video.